SALON ANIMALIER Parc des Expositions Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

SALON ANIMALIER

Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 7.5 – 7.5 – 7.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-04 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

Découvrez la première édition du Salon Animalier organisé par Anim’Oz Expo !

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Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 13 19 43 27 animoz2025@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Check out the first edition of the Pet Show organized by Anim?Oz Expo!

L’événement SALON ANIMALIER Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME