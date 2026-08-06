SALON ANIMALIER Parc des Expositions Perpignan
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Parc des Expositions · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
SALON ANIMALIER
Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 7.5 – 7.5 – 7.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-04 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-03
Découvrez la première édition du Salon Animalier organisé par Anim’Oz Expo !
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Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 13 19 43 27 animoz2025@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Check out the first edition of the Pet Show organized by Anim?Oz Expo!
L’événement SALON ANIMALIER Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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