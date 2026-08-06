UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

SALON ANIMALIER Parc des Expositions Perpignan

samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Parc des Expositions · Perpignan

SALON ANIMALIER Parc des Expositions Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Fin
dimanche 4 octobre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
Parc des Expositions
Adresse
Avenue du Palais des Expositions
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
7.5 7.5 7.5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Perpignan

SALON ANIMALIER

Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 7.5 – 7.5 – 7.5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-04 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-03

Découvrez la première édition du Salon Animalier organisé par Anim’Oz Expo !
  .

Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 13 19 43 27  animoz2025@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Check out the first edition of the Pet Show organized by Anim?Oz Expo!

L’événement SALON ANIMALIER Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)