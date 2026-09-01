SALON BIEN-ÊTRE ET ARTS DIVINATOIRES Parc des Expositions Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

SALON BIEN-ÊTRE ET ARTS DIVINATOIRES

Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-12 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-13 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-12

Explorez la santé au naturel, les accessoires de beauté, la lithothérapie, le développement personnel, le coaching, le feng shui et bien plus encore !

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Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 14 13 23 11 e.morera@congres-perpignan.com

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English :

Explore natural health, beauty accessories, lithotherapy, personal development, coaching, feng shui, and much more!

L’événement SALON BIEN-ÊTRE ET ARTS DIVINATOIRES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME