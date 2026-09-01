SALON BIEN-ÊTRE ET ARTS DIVINATOIRES Parc des Expositions Perpignan
samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Parc des Expositions · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
SALON BIEN-ÊTRE ET ARTS DIVINATOIRES
Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-12 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-13 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-12
Explorez la santé au naturel, les accessoires de beauté, la lithothérapie, le développement personnel, le coaching, le feng shui et bien plus encore !
.
Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 14 13 23 11 e.morera@congres-perpignan.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Explore natural health, beauty accessories, lithotherapy, personal development, coaching, feng shui, and much more!
L’événement SALON BIEN-ÊTRE ET ARTS DIVINATOIRES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- 2 BRÉSILIENS À PARIS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan 12 septembre 2026
- Journée Portes Ouvertes, Théâtre Aux Croisements, Perpignan 12 septembre 2026
- TRAME URBAINE LES VESTIGES DE L’HISTOIRE Perpignan 12 septembre 2026
- Salon du Bien-être “Yozenco” au Parc des Expositions à Perpignan Perpignan Perpignan 12 septembre 2026
- Salon de l’Erotisme à Perpignan – édition 2026 Perpignan Perpignan 12 septembre 2026