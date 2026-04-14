[Séminaire Caen] Copyright claims and revenue allocation on streaming platforms, UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, Caen
[Séminaire Caen] Copyright claims and revenue allocation on streaming platforms, UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, Caen lundi 27 avril 2026.
[Séminaire Caen] Copyright claims and revenue allocation on streaming platforms Lundi 27 avril, 14h00 UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Calvados
Salle des Actes, MRSH 027, UFR SEGGAT
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-27T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-27T15:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-27T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-27T15:30:00+02:00
Abstract:
This paper examines how to allocate the revenue generated by content creation on streaming platforms when creators may hold overlapping copyright claims over the work of others. We develop a stylized model of such environments and propose the Equal Rights allocation rule. We provide three axiomatic characterizations of this rule based on principles directly relevant to our setting. Using a cooperative game-theoretic approach, we define content creation games that capture revenue generation under copyright constraints. We show that the Equal Rights rule always produces Core-stable allocations, while maintaining properties that set it apart from the Shapley value.
UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Université de Caen Normandie Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « vincent.merlin@unicaen.fr »}]
Présentation de David Lowing, CREM, ENS Rennes recherche économie
CREM
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