Py

SHINRIN YOKU BAIN DE FORÊT A PY

Py Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 –

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-04 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Invitation à se connecter à la nature à travers une marche lente et silencieuse, propice à la découverte sensorielle de la forêt. sur réservation.

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Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 41 24 08 89 associationsours@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An invitation to connect with nature through a slow, silent walk, perfect for a sensory exploration of the forest. By reservation only.

L’événement SHINRIN YOKU BAIN DE FORÊT A PY Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO