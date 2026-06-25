SHINRIN YOKU BAIN DE FORÊT A PY Py
SHINRIN YOKU BAIN DE FORÊT A PY Py samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Py
SHINRIN YOKU BAIN DE FORÊT A PY
Py Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 15 – 15 –
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-04 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Invitation à se connecter à la nature à travers une marche lente et silencieuse, propice à la découverte sensorielle de la forêt. sur réservation.
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Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 41 24 08 89 associationsours@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An invitation to connect with nature through a slow, silent walk, perfect for a sensory exploration of the forest. By reservation only.
L’événement SHINRIN YOKU BAIN DE FORÊT A PY Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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