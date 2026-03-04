« »SLOW » » DE L’ARTISTE CELIA GONDOL 6 – 8 juillet Jardin intérieur à ciel ouvert, 6 Chem. du Lavoir, 61430 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Orne

14H – 17H. Gratuit, sur réservation.

Jardin intérieur à ciel ouvert, 6 Chem. du Lavoir, 61430 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Chemin du Lavoir, 61430 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Athis-Val-de-Rouvre 61430 Orne Normandie

Expérience dansée participative artiste/public sur 3 jours