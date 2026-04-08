Informations pratiques

Chenonceaux

Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château

Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 85 – 85 – EUR

85

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-15 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château

Réservation en ligne

Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château

Réservation en ligne 85 .

Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire welcome@chenonceau.com

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English :

OENO-BRASERO EVENING

An exclusive evening as part of the evening walks

?nological and gourmet evening in the château gardens

September, the month of the grape harvest, calls for conviviality and sharing around wines and local produce.

A guided ?nological tour takes you through the

L’événement Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château Chenonceaux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER