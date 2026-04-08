Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château Chenonceaux
samedi 15 août 2026 · Chenonceaux
Informations pratiques
Chenonceaux
Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château
Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : 85 – 85 – EUR
85
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château
Réservation en ligne
Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château
Réservation en ligne 85 .
Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire welcome@chenonceau.com
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English :
OENO-BRASERO EVENING
An exclusive evening as part of the evening walks
?nological and gourmet evening in the château gardens
September, the month of the grape harvest, calls for conviviality and sharing around wines and local produce.
A guided ?nological tour takes you through the
L’événement Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château Chenonceaux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER
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