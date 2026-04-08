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Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château Chenonceaux

samedi 15 août 2026 · Chenonceaux

Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château Chenonceaux

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 15 août 2026
Fin
samedi 15 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Ville
37150 Chenonceaux
Département
Indre-et-Loire
Tarif
85 85 85 Tarif de base plein tarif

Chenonceaux

Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château

Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 85 – 85 – EUR
85
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :
2026-08-15

Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château
Réservation en ligne
Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château
Réservation en ligne 85  .

Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire   welcome@chenonceau.com

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English :

OENO-BRASERO EVENING
An exclusive evening as part of the evening walks
?nological and gourmet evening in the château gardens
September, the month of the grape harvest, calls for conviviality and sharing around wines and local produce.
A guided ?nological tour takes you through the

L’événement Soirée brasero à l’Orangerie du Château Chenonceaux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER

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