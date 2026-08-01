Soirée concert live Lionel Cristino Mamão Bourg-de-Péage

Informations pratiques

Bourg-de-Péage

Soirée concert live Lionel Cristino

Mamão Complexe Diabolo Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21 17:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

DU PIANO… AUX PLATINES: préparez-vous pour une soirée qui évolue au fil des heures au Mamão.

Pianiste, chanteur et DJ, Lionel Cristino est un véritable homme-orchestre.

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Mamão Complexe Diabolo Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 85 48 54 85 contact@mamao.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

FROM THE PIANO TO THE TURNTABLES: Get ready for an evening that evolves as the hours go by at Maméo.

A pianist, singer, and DJ, Lionel Cristino is a true one-man band.

L’événement Soirée concert live Lionel Cristino Bourg-de-Péage a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme