UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bourg-de-Péage

Soirée concert live Lionel Cristino Mamão Bourg-de-Péage

vendredi 21 août 2026 · Mamão · Bourg-de-Péage

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 21 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 21 août 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Lieu
Mamão
Adresse
Complexe Diabolo
Ville
26300 Bourg-de-Péage
Département
Drôme
Tarif

Bourg-de-Péage

Soirée concert live Lionel Cristino

Mamão Complexe Diabolo Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :
2026-08-21

DU PIANO… AUX PLATINES: préparez-vous pour une soirée qui évolue au fil des heures au Mamão.
Pianiste, chanteur et DJ, Lionel Cristino est un véritable homme-orchestre.
  .

Mamão Complexe Diabolo Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 85 48 54 85  contact@mamao.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

FROM THE PIANO TO THE TURNTABLES: Get ready for an evening that evolves as the hours go by at Maméo.
A pianist, singer, and DJ, Lionel Cristino is a true one-man band.

L’événement Soirée concert live Lionel Cristino Bourg-de-Péage a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme

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