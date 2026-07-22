AGENDA · Le Barcarès
SOIREE DANCEFLOOR Le Barcarès
mardi 25 août 2026 · Le Barcarès
Informations pratiques
Le Barcarès
SOIREE DANCEFLOOR
Place de la République Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-25 21:30:00
fin : 2026-08-25 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-25
Soirée Dancefloor, avec DJ Dylan.
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Place de la République Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Dancefloor Night, featuring DJ Dylan.
L’événement SOIREE DANCEFLOOR Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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- BAL MUSETTE Le Barcarès 26 juillet 2026