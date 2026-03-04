Soirée-Débat LA MAISON DES FEMMES, Le Sélect, Antony
Soirée-Débat LA MAISON DES FEMMES, Le Sélect, Antony mardi 10 mars 2026.
Soirée-Débat LA MAISON DES FEMMES Mardi 10 mars, 20h30 Le Sélect Hauts-de-Seine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-03-10T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-03-10T23:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-03-10T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-03-10T23:30:00+01:00
Rencontre avec la productrice Emma Javaux
Le Sélect 10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Ile-de-France
Soirée-débat / rencontre Le Sélect Soirée-Débat LA MAISON DES FEMMES