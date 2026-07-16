UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Antony

Soirée Horreur Indé., Le Sélect, Antony

lundi 24 août 2026 · Le Sélect · Antony

Soirée Horreur Indé., Le Sélect, Antony

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 24 août 2026
Fin
lundi 24 août 2026
Lieu
Le Sélect
Adresse
10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony
Ville
92160 Antony
Département
Hauts-de-Seine

Soirée Horreur Indé. Lundi 24 août, 20h00 Le Sélect Hauts-de-Seine

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-24T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-24T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-24T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-24T23:00:00+02:00

Les deux films phénomènes de cet été

Le Sélect 10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France
Double soirée

À voir aussi à Antony (Hauts-de-Seine)