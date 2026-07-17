AGENDA · Antony
Soirée John CARPENTER, Le Sélect, Antony
jeudi 27 août 2026 · Le Sélect · Antony
Informations pratiques
Soirée John CARPENTER Jeudi 27 août, 20h00 Le Sélect Hauts-de-Seine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-27T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-27T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-27T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-27T23:00:00+02:00
Deux films de John Carpenter dans une même soirée
Le Sélect 10, avenue de la Division Leclerc, Antony Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France
Double soirée
À voir aussi à Antony (Hauts-de-Seine)
- Avant-première DE LA COMEDIE FRANCAISE, Le Sélect, Antony 21 juillet 2026
- Spider-Man vs Supergirl, Le Sélect, Antony 21 août 2026
- Soirée Horreur Indé., Le Sélect, Antony 24 août 2026
- Cinéscapade 2026, Le Sélect, Antony 11 septembre 2026
- LACRIMA | Caroline Guiela Nguyen, Espace Cirque d’Antony (L’Azimut), Antony 26 février 2027