UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Parthenay

Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay

jeudi 3 décembre 2026 · Médiathèque Parthenay · Parthenay

Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 3 décembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 3 décembre 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Lieu
Médiathèque Parthenay
Adresse
6 Place Georges Picard
Ville
79200 Parthenay
Département
Deux-Sèvres
Tarif
Gratuit

Parthenay

Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires

Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-03 18:00:00
fin : 2026-12-03 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-12-03

C‘est le temps des soirées bien au chaud, en pensant à Noël qui arrive bientôt…

Pyjamas, doudous et couvertures sont les bienvenus !

Thèmes de Noël et de l’hiver, histoires et courts métrages.

Sur inscription.   .

Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires

L’événement Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)