Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay
jeudi 3 décembre 2026 · Médiathèque Parthenay · Parthenay
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Parthenay
Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-03 18:00:00
fin : 2026-12-03 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-12-03
C‘est le temps des soirées bien au chaud, en pensant à Noël qui arrive bientôt…
Pyjamas, doudous et couvertures sont les bienvenus !
Thèmes de Noël et de l’hiver, histoires et courts métrages.
Sur inscription. .
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42
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English : Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires
L’événement Soirée pyjama Noël en histoires Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
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