SOIRÉE TOURNEZ-MANÈGE LE MÉLICE Montpellier
SOIRÉE TOURNEZ-MANÈGE LE MÉLICE Montpellier samedi 16 mai 2026.
Montpellier
SOIRÉE TOURNEZ-MANÈGE LE MÉLICE
216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16
fin : 2026-05-16
Date(s) :
2026-05-16
Le samedi 16 mai, le @datingclubmontpellier revient au Melice pour une soirée inspirée de Tournez… Manège !
Dès 19h, profitez d’un dîner avant un show interactif à 21h, entre rencontres, humour et surprises.
Le samedi 16 mai, le @datingclubmontpellier revient au Melice pour une soirée inspirée de Tournez… Manège !
Dès 19h, profitez d’un dîner avant un show interactif à 21h, entre rencontres, humour et surprises.
Deux options gratuites
– Spectateur tu viens avec ta team, tu profites du show et de l’ambiance
– Candidat tente ta chance pour monter sur scène (tirage au sort)
Infos et inscriptions sur l’Instagram du @datingclubmontpellier.
Réservation de table sur melice.fr
Réservation fortement conseillée .
216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 45 92 31 20
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : SOIRÉE TOURNEZ-MANÈGE LE MÉLICE
On Saturday, May 16, @datingclubmontpellier returns to the Melice for an evening inspired by Tournez? Manège!
Starting at 7pm, enjoy dinner before an interactive show at 9pm, featuring encounters, humor and surprises.
L’événement SOIRÉE TOURNEZ-MANÈGE LE MÉLICE Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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