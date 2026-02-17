SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN Aspet
SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN Aspet mercredi 8 juillet 2026.
SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN
RDV AU PARKING DU CARREFOUR EXPRESS Aspet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-27
Date(s) :
2026-07-08 2026-07-11 2026-07-13 2026-07-15 2026-07-18 2026-07-20 2026-07-22 2026-07-25 2026-07-27 2026-07-29
Les sorties découvertes sont accessibles à tous, même aux plus jeunes d’entre vous à partir de 6 ans !
Réservation auprès de l’Office de tourisme Cagire Garonne Salat.
Cette sortie est idéale pour une première approche du monde souterrain en toute sécurité, en y allant à votre rythme pour passer un moment agréable… .
RDV AU PARKING DU CARREFOUR EXPRESS Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discovery outings are open to all, even the youngest among you aged 6 and over!
Bookings at the Cagire Garonne Salat Tourist Office.
L’événement SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-02-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE