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Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières

Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières

Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières samedi 27 juin 2026.

Adresse : La Ferté-Villeneuil

Ville : 28220 Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières

Département : Eure-et-Loir

Début : samedi 27 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 27 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières

Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre

La Ferté-Villeneuil Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :
2026-06-27

Venez (re)découvrir la faune et la flore des bords de l’Aigre, en compagnie de Sylvie, conservatrice bénévole du site. Animation proposée par le Conservatoire d’Espaces Naturels Centre-Val de Loire.
Inscription obligatoire.   .

La Ferté-Villeneuil Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 28220 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 28 54 48 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and (re)discover the flora and fauna of the banks of the Aigre, in the company of Sylvie, the site’s volunteer conservator. Organized by the Conservatoire d?Espaces Naturels Centre-Val de Loire.

L’événement Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN

À voir aussi à Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières (Eure-et-Loir)