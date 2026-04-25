Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières
Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières samedi 27 juin 2026.
Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières
Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre
La Ferté-Villeneuil Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Venez (re)découvrir la faune et la flore des bords de l’Aigre, en compagnie de Sylvie, conservatrice bénévole du site. Animation proposée par le Conservatoire d’Espaces Naturels Centre-Val de Loire.
Inscription obligatoire. .
La Ferté-Villeneuil Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 28220 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 28 54 48
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and (re)discover the flora and fauna of the banks of the Aigre, in the company of Sylvie, the site’s volunteer conservator. Organized by the Conservatoire d?Espaces Naturels Centre-Val de Loire.
L’événement Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN
À voir aussi à Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières (Eure-et-Loir)
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- Vide-maisons collectif Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 26 avril 2026
- Randonnée pédestre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 26 avril 2026
- Randonnée verte ludique familiale et caritative Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 26 avril 2026