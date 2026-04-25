Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières

Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre

La Ferté-Villeneuil Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Venez (re)découvrir la faune et la flore des bords de l’Aigre, en compagnie de Sylvie, conservatrice bénévole du site. Animation proposée par le Conservatoire d’Espaces Naturels Centre-Val de Loire.

Inscription obligatoire. .

La Ferté-Villeneuil Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 28220 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 28 54 48

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English :

Come and (re)discover the flora and fauna of the banks of the Aigre, in the company of Sylvie, the site’s volunteer conservator. Organized by the Conservatoire d?Espaces Naturels Centre-Val de Loire.

L’événement Sortie découverte Faune et flore de la Vallée de l’Aigre Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN