SORTIE NATURE BALADE GÉMMOTHÉRAPIE Bédarieux
SORTIE NATURE BALADE GÉMMOTHÉRAPIE Bédarieux dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Bédarieux
SORTIE NATURE BALADE GÉMMOTHÉRAPIE
Parc Rabhi Bédarieux Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-07
Sortie Nature
Balade Gemmothérapie Activité proposée par Lionel Coulon, cueilleur, herboriste spécialisé en gemmothérapie
Durée 1h00 Lieu Parc Rabhi Réservation au 06 11 42 72 17
Sortie Nature
Balade Gemmothérapie Activité proposée par Lionel Coulon, cueilleur, herboriste spécialisé en gemmothérapie Découverte de la gemmothérapie à travers une balade autour des arbres
Promenade et observation des arbres et arbustes à travers leurs propriétés médicinales, notamment l’utilisation de leurs bourgeons et jeunes pousses.
Durée 1h00 Lieu Parc Rabhi Réservation au 06 11 42 72 17 .
Parc Rabhi Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Nature outing
Gemmotherapy walk Activity proposed by Lionel Coulon, picker and herbalist specializing in gemmotherapy
Duration: 1h00 Location: Parc Rabhi Reservation: 06 11 42 72 17
L’événement SORTIE NATURE BALADE GÉMMOTHÉRAPIE Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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