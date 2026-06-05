Bédarieux

SORTIE NATURE BALADE GÉMMOTHÉRAPIE

Parc Rabhi Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-07

fin : 2026-06-07

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

Sortie Nature

Balade Gemmothérapie Activité proposée par Lionel Coulon, cueilleur, herboriste spécialisé en gemmothérapie

Durée 1h00 Lieu Parc Rabhi Réservation au 06 11 42 72 17

Sortie Nature

Balade Gemmothérapie Activité proposée par Lionel Coulon, cueilleur, herboriste spécialisé en gemmothérapie Découverte de la gemmothérapie à travers une balade autour des arbres

Promenade et observation des arbres et arbustes à travers leurs propriétés médicinales, notamment l’utilisation de leurs bourgeons et jeunes pousses.​

Durée 1h00 Lieu Parc Rabhi Réservation au 06 11 42 72 17 .

Parc Rabhi Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie

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English :

Nature outing

Gemmotherapy walk Activity proposed by Lionel Coulon, picker and herbalist specializing in gemmotherapy

Duration: 1h00 Location: Parc Rabhi Reservation: 06 11 42 72 17

L’événement SORTIE NATURE BALADE GÉMMOTHÉRAPIE Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB