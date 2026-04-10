SORTIE NATURE LES PETITS AVENTURIERS Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole
SORTIE NATURE LES PETITS AVENTURIERS Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole samedi 25 avril 2026.
Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole
SORTIE NATURE LES PETITS AVENTURIERS
Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25
fin : 2026-04-25
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Les yeux grands ouverts partons à la découverte de la nature !
Nous allons apprendre à observer, écouter et à manipuler. Goûter offert!
Les enfants doivent être accompagnés d’un adulte (gratuit) !
Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique.
Les yeux grands ouverts partons à la découverte de la nature !
Nous allons apprendre à observer, écouter, à manipuler et faire. Goûter offert!
Les enfants doivent être accompagnés d’un adulte (gratuit) !
Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique. .
Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole 48120 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 03 67 tourisme@margeride-en-gevaudan.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let’s discover nature with our eyes wide open!
We’ll learn to observe, listen and manipulate. Free snack!
Children must be accompanied by an adult (free)!
Registration required at one of our three tourist information offices.
L’événement SORTIE NATURE LES PETITS AVENTURIERS Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan