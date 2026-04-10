Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole

SORTIE NATURE LES PETITS AVENTURIERS

Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

Les yeux grands ouverts partons à la découverte de la nature !

Nous allons apprendre à observer, écouter et à manipuler. Goûter offert!

Les enfants doivent être accompagnés d’un adulte (gratuit) !

Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique.

Les yeux grands ouverts partons à la découverte de la nature !

Nous allons apprendre à observer, écouter, à manipuler et faire. Goûter offert!

Les enfants doivent être accompagnés d’un adulte (gratuit) !

Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique. .

Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole 48120 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 03 67 tourisme@margeride-en-gevaudan.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let’s discover nature with our eyes wide open!

We’ll learn to observe, listen and manipulate. Free snack!

Children must be accompanied by an adult (free)!

Registration required at one of our three tourist information offices.

L’événement SORTIE NATURE LES PETITS AVENTURIERS Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan