Sortie nature Rémalard en Perche vendredi 7 août 2026.
Rémalard Rémalard en Perche Orne
Début : 2026-08-07 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07
2026-08-07
Petite randonnée d’observation de la biodiversité ordinaire.
Sortie animée par Aurélien Cabaret (bénévole de l’AFFO).
Inscription par SMS au 06 35 91 01 61. .
Rémalard Rémalard en Perche 61110 Orne Normandie +33 6 35 91 01 61
