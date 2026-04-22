Valençay

Sortie nature

Valençay Indre

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2026-05-09 09:30:00

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Sur un parcours d’environ 5 km, votre guide vous fera découvrir la faune et la flore sauvages présentes sur les sentiers communaux qui évoluent entre bois, prairies et cultures. On s’attardera sur les points de vue qui permettent une lecture du paysage afin de comprendre son évolution.

Animateur G.Dézécot 5 .

Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 22 60 20 animations@indrenature.net

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English :

Along a 5 km trail, your guide will show you the wild flora and fauna of the local paths, which wind through woods, meadows and farmland. We’ll take a look at the viewpoints from which you can read the landscape and understand its evolution.

L’événement Sortie nature Valençay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par BERRY