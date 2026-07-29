Spectacle | Hal Cruttenden L’Eden Eymet

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Eymet

Spectacle | Hal Cruttenden

L’Eden 27 Avenue de la Bastide Eymet Dordogne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-28 19:30:00

fin : 2026-08-28

Date(s) :

2026-08-28

Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It

Hal is back with a brand-new tour for 2026 with a show that promises to stick it to ‘The Man’, as long as ‘The Man’ doesn’t stick it back to him.

With his trademark hard-hitting ‘take no prisoners’ comedy (this is what Hal told me to write!!), he will be hilariously pontificating on subjects like middle aged dating, social media, the insanity of modern politics and the fact that his daughters love him but don’t respect him. He believes that, after you’ve seen the show, you’ll feel exactly the same way. His last tour was extended four times and he’s one of a select number of comics to have done Live At The Apollo three times and the Royal Variety twice, TV also includes Have I Got News For You, The Apprentice You’re Fired, Bake Off Extra Slice and Would I Lie To You.

Spectacle en anglais.

À partir de 14 ans.

Billetterie disponible à l’Office de Tourisme. .

L’Eden 27 Avenue de la Bastide Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 22 22 10 a.artiscena@gmail.com

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English : Spectacle | Hal Cruttenden

L’événement Spectacle | Hal Cruttenden Eymet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-25 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides