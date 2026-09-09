UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Royan

Spectacle musical BRAVO | Eutrot Salle Jean Gabin Royan

jeudi 22 octobre 2026 · Salle Jean Gabin · Royan

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 22 octobre 2026
Fin
jeudi 22 octobre 2026
Heure de début
15:00:00
Lieu
Salle Jean Gabin
Adresse
112 rue Gambetta
Ville
17200 Royan
Département
Charente-Maritime
Tarif
17 17 17

Royan

Spectacle musical BRAVO | Eutrot

Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 17 – 17 – 17 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-22 15:00:00
fin : 2026-10-22

Date(s) :
2026-10-22

Un spectacle musical d’après Roald Dahl
  .

Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 37 06  bravo.culture@mairie-royan.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A musical based on a story by Roald Dahl

L’événement Spectacle musical BRAVO | Eutrot Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par Mairie de Royan

À voir aussi à Royan (Charente-Maritime)