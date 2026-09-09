Spectacle musical BRAVO | Gotainer ramène sa phrase Salle Jean Gabin Royan
jeudi 1 octobre 2026 · Salle Jean Gabin · Royan
Informations pratiques
Royan
Spectacle musical BRAVO | Gotainer ramène sa phrase
Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 23 – 23 – 23 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-01 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-01
Date(s) :
2026-10-01
Avec ce spectacle, l’auteur-chanteur-comédien fantaisiste propose une formule poético-rock totalement inédite. Il y conte, réinterprète et revisite à sa manière, si personnelle, une vingtaine de textes de ses chansons, sans les chanter !
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Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 37 06 bravo.culture@mairie-royan.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
With this show, the “whimsical” singer-songwriter-actor presents a completely original blend of poetry and rock. In it, he narrates, reinterprets, and revisits—in his own, very personal way—some twenty of his song lyrics, without actually singing them!
L’événement Spectacle musical BRAVO | Gotainer ramène sa phrase Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par Mairie de Royan
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