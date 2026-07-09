Spectacle, représentation Dany Boon Humour Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Maxéville

Spectacle, représentation Dany Boon Humour

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

49

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2027-03-10 20:00:00

fin : 2027-03-10 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-03-10

Clown n’est pas un métier ! Après 7 ans loin de la scène et la folle envie de faire rire, Dany Boon revient à son rêve d’enfant avec un tout nouveau one man show.Tout public

49 .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Being a clown isn’t a job! After seven years away from the stage and with a burning desire to make people laugh, Dany Boon is returning to his childhood dream with a brand-new one-man show.

L’événement Spectacle, représentation Dany Boon Humour Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY