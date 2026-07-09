Spectacle, représentation Dany Boon Humour Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville
mercredi 10 mars 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville
Informations pratiques
Maxéville
Spectacle, représentation Dany Boon Humour
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
49
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2027-03-10 20:00:00
fin : 2027-03-10 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-03-10
Clown n’est pas un métier ! Après 7 ans loin de la scène et la folle envie de faire rire, Dany Boon revient à son rêve d’enfant avec un tout nouveau one man show.Tout public
49 .
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27
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English :
Being a clown isn’t a job! After seven years away from the stage and with a burning desire to make people laugh, Dany Boon is returning to his childhood dream with a brand-new one-man show.
L’événement Spectacle, représentation Dany Boon Humour Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY
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