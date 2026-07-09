Spectacle, représentation Fabrice Éboué Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Maxéville

Spectacle, représentation Fabrice Éboué

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

42

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-03-05 20:00:00

fin : 2027-03-05 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-03-05

Après la tournée triomphale d’Adieu Hier, Fabrice Eboué revient avec un Nouveau Spectacle !Tout public

42 .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27

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English :

Following the triumphant run of *Adieu Hier*, Fabrice Eboué is back with a new show!

L’événement Spectacle, représentation Fabrice Éboué Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY