Spectacle, représentation Fabrice Éboué Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville
vendredi 5 mars 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville
Informations pratiques
Maxéville
Spectacle, représentation Fabrice Éboué
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
42
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-03-05 20:00:00
fin : 2027-03-05 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-03-05
Après la tournée triomphale d’Adieu Hier, Fabrice Eboué revient avec un Nouveau Spectacle !Tout public
42 .
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27
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English :
Following the triumphant run of *Adieu Hier*, Fabrice Eboué is back with a new show!
L’événement Spectacle, représentation Fabrice Éboué Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY
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