Spectacle, représentation Les Années 80 Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville
vendredi 8 janvier 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville
Informations pratiques
Maxéville
Spectacle, représentation Les Années 80
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
42
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-01-08 20:00:00
fin : 2027-01-08 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-01-08
Ils sont réunis sur scène pour vous faire (re)vivre en live leurs plus grands tubes de vos années cultes. Assistez à un show, avec leurs musiciens, où tout a été pensé pour une soirée d’anthologie !Tout public
42 .
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27
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English :
They’re back on stage to give you a live (re)experience of their greatest hits from your cult years. Attend a show, with their musicians, where everything has been thought out for an anthology evening!
L’événement Spectacle, représentation Les Années 80 Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY
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