Spectacle, représentation Les Années 80 Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Maxéville

Spectacle, représentation Les Années 80

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

42

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-01-08 20:00:00

fin : 2027-01-08 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-08

Ils sont réunis sur scène pour vous faire (re)vivre en live leurs plus grands tubes de vos années cultes. Assistez à un show, avec leurs musiciens, où tout a été pensé pour une soirée d’anthologie !Tout public

42 .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27

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English :

They’re back on stage to give you a live (re)experience of their greatest hits from your cult years. Attend a show, with their musicians, where everything has been thought out for an anthology evening!

L’événement Spectacle, représentation Les Années 80 Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY