Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Maxéville

Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

49

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-12-01 20:00:00

fin : 2026-12-01 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-12-01

Redouane Bougheraba, le Marseillais puissant mêlant scènes, écrans et réseaux, lance sa première tournée mondiale avec un nouveau spectacle 100% inédit, émotionnellement riche et hilarant. Tout public

49 .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27

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English :

Redouane Bougheraba, the powerhouse from Marseille who blends stages, across stages, screens, and social media, is launching his first world tour with a brand-new, emotionally rich, and hilarious show.

L’événement Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY