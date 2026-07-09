Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville
mardi 1 décembre 2026 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville
Informations pratiques
Maxéville
Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
49
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-12-01 20:00:00
fin : 2026-12-01 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-12-01
Redouane Bougheraba, le Marseillais puissant mêlant scènes, écrans et réseaux, lance sa première tournée mondiale avec un nouveau spectacle 100% inédit, émotionnellement riche et hilarant. Tout public
49 .
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27
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English :
Redouane Bougheraba, the powerhouse from Marseille who blends stages, across stages, screens, and social media, is launching his first world tour with a brand-new, emotionally rich, and hilarious show.
L’événement Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY
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