UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Maxéville

Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

mardi 1 décembre 2026 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 1 décembre 2026
Fin
mardi 1 décembre 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Zénith du Grand Nancy
Adresse
Rue du Zénith
Ville
54320 Maxéville
Département
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif
49 Tarif de base plein tarif

Maxéville

Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
49
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-12-01 20:00:00
fin : 2026-12-01 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-12-01

Redouane Bougheraba, le Marseillais puissant mêlant scènes, écrans et réseaux, lance sa première tournée mondiale avec un nouveau spectacle 100% inédit, émotionnellement riche et hilarant. Tout public
49  .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Redouane Bougheraba, the powerhouse from Marseille who blends stages, across stages, screens, and social media, is launching his first world tour with a brand-new, emotionally rich, and hilarious show.

L’événement Spectacle, représentation Redouane Bougheraba Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY

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