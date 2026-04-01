Spectacle Transhumance Saint-Amant-de-Boixe
Spectacle Transhumance Saint-Amant-de-Boixe jeudi 30 avril 2026.
Saint-Amant-de-Boixe
Spectacle Transhumance
Place de l’abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-30 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-30
Date(s) :
2026-04-30
Un moment festif et décalé vous attend, La Transhumance débarque à Saint-Amant-de-Boixe pour une soirée pleine de surprises et de bonne humeur.
Venez vous laisser surprendre par cette déambulation pas comme les autres !
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Place de l’abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe 16330 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 17 20 57 22
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
La Transhumance is coming to Saint-Amant-de-Boixe for an evening of surprises and good humor.
Come and let yourself be surprised by this stroll like no other!
L’événement Spectacle Transhumance Saint-Amant-de-Boixe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente