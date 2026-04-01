Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Spectacle Transhumance

Place de l’abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-30 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-30

Date(s) :

2026-04-30

Un moment festif et décalé vous attend, La Transhumance débarque à Saint-Amant-de-Boixe pour une soirée pleine de surprises et de bonne humeur.

Venez vous laisser surprendre par cette déambulation pas comme les autres !

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Place de l’abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe 16330 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 17 20 57 22

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

La Transhumance is coming to Saint-Amant-de-Boixe for an evening of surprises and good humor.

Come and let yourself be surprised by this stroll like no other!

L’événement Spectacle Transhumance Saint-Amant-de-Boixe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente