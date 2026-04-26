SPORT SANTÉ SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Bagnères-de-Luchon
SPORT SANTÉ SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Bagnères-de-Luchon lundi 6 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
SPORT SANTÉ
SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-23 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-06 2026-07-07 2026-07-09 2026-07-10 2026-07-16 2026-07-17 2026-07-20 2026-07-21 2026-07-23 2026-07-24 2026-07-27 2026-07-28 2026-07-30 2026-07-31
Atelier à thème en complément de la salle de sport.
Inscription au Bureau des Sports de la Mairie de Luchon (places limitées).
Ouvert à tous (public adulte). 5 .
SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Theme workshop as a complement to the gym.
Register at the Sports Office at Luchon City Hall (limited spaces).
L’événement SPORT SANTÉ Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
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- CYCLOMONTAGNARDE LUCHON-BAYONNE Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 27 juin 2026
- LUCHON ANETO TRAIL Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 3 juillet 2026
- CINÉ-RENCONTRE INITIALES BB AVEC BERTRAND BURGALAT Rue Lassus Nestier Bagnères-de-Luchon 3 juillet 2026