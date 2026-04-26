SPORT SANTÉ SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

SPORT SANTÉ

SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 10:30:00

fin : 2026-07-23 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06 2026-07-07 2026-07-09 2026-07-10 2026-07-16 2026-07-17 2026-07-20 2026-07-21 2026-07-23 2026-07-24 2026-07-27 2026-07-28 2026-07-30 2026-07-31

Atelier à thème en complément de la salle de sport.

Inscription au Bureau des Sports de la Mairie de Luchon (places limitées).

Ouvert à tous (public adulte). 5 .

SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Theme workshop as a complement to the gym.

Register at the Sports Office at Luchon City Hall (limited spaces).

L’événement SPORT SANTÉ Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE