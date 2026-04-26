Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

SPORT SANTÉ SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Bagnères-de-Luchon

SPORT SANTÉ SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Bagnères-de-Luchon lundi 6 juillet 2026.

Lieu : SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER

Adresse : Place Léon Elissalde

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : lundi 6 juillet 2026

Fin : lundi 6 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif

Bagnères-de-Luchon

SPORT SANTÉ

SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-23 11:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-06 2026-07-07 2026-07-09 2026-07-10 2026-07-16 2026-07-17 2026-07-20 2026-07-21 2026-07-23 2026-07-24 2026-07-27 2026-07-28 2026-07-30 2026-07-31

Atelier à thème en complément de la salle de sport.
Inscription au Bureau des Sports de la Mairie de Luchon (places limitées).
Ouvert à tous (public adulte). 5  .

SALLE DE SPORT CLÉMENT ADER Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Theme workshop as a complement to the gym.
Register at the Sports Office at Luchon City Hall (limited spaces).

L’événement SPORT SANTÉ Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)