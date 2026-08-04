Informations pratiques

Langogne

STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE

4 rue du Lavoir Langogne Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-22 16:00:00

fin : 2026-10-25

Date(s) :

2026-10-22

Stage yoga d’automne, regard intérieur.

La perception intériorisée transforme la posture en ASANA.

Proposée par Corps Y Cosmos qui vous invite à activer l’énergie du re-commencement.

Inscription obligatoire.

Stage yoga d’automne, regard intérieur.

La perception intériorisée transforme la posture en ASANA.

Proposée par Corps Y Cosmos qui vous invite à activer l’énergie du re-commencement.

Inscription obligatoire. .

4 rue du Lavoir Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 80 99 55 25 corpsycosmos@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fall Yoga Retreat: Inner Reflection.

Inner awareness transforms posture into ASANA.

Presented by Corps Y Cosmos, which invites you to activate the energy of a fresh start.

Registration required.

L’événement STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 48-OT Langogne