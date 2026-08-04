UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Langogne

STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE Langogne

jeudi 22 octobre 2026 · Langogne

STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE Langogne

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 22 octobre 2026
Fin
dimanche 25 octobre 2026
Heure de début
16:00:00
Adresse
4 rue du Lavoir
Ville
48300 Langogne
Département
Lozère
Tarif
Adulte

Langogne

STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE

4 rue du Lavoir Langogne Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-22 16:00:00
fin : 2026-10-25

Date(s) :
2026-10-22

Stage yoga d’automne, regard intérieur.
La perception intériorisée transforme la posture en ASANA.
Proposée par Corps Y Cosmos qui vous invite à activer l’énergie du re-commencement.
Inscription obligatoire.
Stage yoga d’automne, regard intérieur.
La perception intériorisée transforme la posture en ASANA.
Proposée par Corps Y Cosmos qui vous invite à activer l’énergie du re-commencement.
Inscription obligatoire.   .

4 rue du Lavoir Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 80 99 55 25  corpsycosmos@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fall Yoga Retreat: Inner Reflection.
Inner awareness transforms posture into ASANA.
Presented by Corps Y Cosmos, which invites you to activate the energy of a fresh start.
Registration required.

L’événement STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 48-OT Langogne

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