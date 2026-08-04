STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE Langogne
jeudi 22 octobre 2026 · Langogne
Informations pratiques
Langogne
STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE
4 rue du Lavoir Langogne Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-22 16:00:00
fin : 2026-10-25
Date(s) :
2026-10-22
Stage yoga d’automne, regard intérieur.
La perception intériorisée transforme la posture en ASANA.
Proposée par Corps Y Cosmos qui vous invite à activer l’énergie du re-commencement.
Inscription obligatoire.
Stage yoga d’automne, regard intérieur.
La perception intériorisée transforme la posture en ASANA.
Proposée par Corps Y Cosmos qui vous invite à activer l’énergie du re-commencement.
Inscription obligatoire. .
4 rue du Lavoir Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 80 99 55 25 corpsycosmos@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Fall Yoga Retreat: Inner Reflection.
Inner awareness transforms posture into ASANA.
Presented by Corps Y Cosmos, which invites you to activate the energy of a fresh start.
Registration required.
L’événement STAGE YOGA D’AUTOMNE Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 48-OT Langogne
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