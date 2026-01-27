STAGE YOGA DE PRINTEMPS Langogne
STAGE YOGA DE PRINTEMPS Langogne jeudi 7 mai 2026.
STAGE YOGA DE PRINTEMPS
4 rue du Lavoir Langogne Lozère
Tarif : 490 – 490 – EUR
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-07 16:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10
Date(s) :
2026-05-07
Corps Y Cosmos vous invite à activer l’énergie du re-commencement.
Le chemin est une voie d’intégration, un éternel recommencement.
Inscription obligatoire.
4 rue du Lavoir Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 80 99 55 25 corpsycosmos@gmail.com
English :
Corps Y Cosmos invites you to activate the energy of re-starting.
The path is one of integration, of eternal recommencement.
Registration required.
L’événement STAGE YOGA DE PRINTEMPS Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-01-27 par 48-OT Langogne