STAGE YOGA DE PRINTEMPS Langogne

STAGE YOGA DE PRINTEMPS

4 rue du Lavoir Langogne Lozère

Tarif : 490 – 490 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-07 16:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :

2026-05-07

Corps Y Cosmos vous invite à activer l’énergie du re-commencement.

Le chemin est une voie d’intégration, un éternel recommencement.

Inscription obligatoire.

4 rue du Lavoir Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 80 99 55 25 corpsycosmos@gmail.com

English :

Corps Y Cosmos invites you to activate the energy of re-starting.

The path is one of integration, of eternal recommencement.

Registration required.

