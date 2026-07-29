Stages de djembé et danse africaine Place François Mitterrand Algrange
dimanche 9 août 2026 · Place François Mitterrand · Algrange
Informations pratiques
Algrange
Stages de djembé et danse africaine
Place François Mitterrand Parc Sainte-Barbe Algrange Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-09 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-09
Stages de djembé et danses africaines, Chyc Polhit, conteur africain.Tout public
0 .
Place François Mitterrand Parc Sainte-Barbe Algrange 57440 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 84 30 13 secretariat@ville-algrange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Djembé and African dance workshops; Chyc Polhit, African storyteller.
L’événement Stages de djembé et danse africaine Algrange a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME
À voir aussi à Algrange (Moselle)
- Circuit training club Algrange 29 juillet 2026
- Marché artisanal nocturne Espace Nelson Mandela Algrange 7 août 2026
- Balade avec le CEN Lorraine Algrange 12 août 2026
- Projection en plein air Astérix & Obélix Mission Cléopâtre Algrange 14 août 2026
- Soirée Loups-garous Place F. Mitterrand Algrange 19 août 2026