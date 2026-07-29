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AGENDA · Algrange

Stages de djembé et danse africaine Place François Mitterrand Algrange

dimanche 9 août 2026 · Place François Mitterrand · Algrange

Stages de djembé et danse africaine Place François Mitterrand Algrange

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 9 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 9 août 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Lieu
Place François Mitterrand
Adresse
Parc Sainte-Barbe
Ville
57440 Algrange
Département
Moselle
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Algrange

Stages de djembé et danse africaine

Place François Mitterrand Parc Sainte-Barbe Algrange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-09 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-09

Stages de djembé et danses africaines, Chyc Polhit, conteur africain.Tout public
0  .

Place François Mitterrand Parc Sainte-Barbe Algrange 57440 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 84 30 13  secretariat@ville-algrange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Djembé and African dance workshops; Chyc Polhit, African storyteller.

L’événement Stages de djembé et danse africaine Algrange a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME

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