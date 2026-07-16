Tankus Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) Freyming-Merlebach

Informations pratiques

Freyming-Merlebach

Tankus

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

22

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-03 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-03 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

Après un petit millier de concerts à travers toute l’Europe, les anglais de TANKUS (ex- TANKUS THE HENGE) bâtissent petit à petit leur légende à coups de prestations scéniques survitaminées.

Le groupe se caractérise par un univers éclectique, savant mélange de rock n’roll, nourri au Funk et au jazz de la Nouvelle Orléans. Emmené sur scène par la fougue de leur charismatique frontman Jaz Delorean, tantôt pianiste, chanteur et acrobate sur son instrument, Tankus marque les esprits en live dans un véritable cabaret rock bastringue.

Le groupe sort en octobre 2025 son 4ème album, produit par Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) sur l’ambitieux label londonien 5dB. De quoi ravir leurs nombreux fans français.

Placement libre assis / debout (assis non garanti).Tout public

22 .

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 00 77 57

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

After performing nearly a thousand concerts across Europe, the British band TANKUS (formerly TANKUS THE HENGE) is gradually building its legend through high-energy live performances.

The band is known for its eclectic sound, a masterful blend of rock ’n’ roll infused with funk and New Orleans jazz. Led on stage by the fiery energy of their charismatic frontman Jaz Delorean—who is at once a pianist, singer, and acrobat on his instrument—Tankus leaves a lasting impression with their live shows, delivering a true rock cabaret extravaganza.

The band will release their fourth album in October 2025, produced by Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) on the ambitious London-based label 5dB. This is sure to delight their many French fans.

Unreserved seating/standing (seats not guaranteed).

L’événement Tankus Freyming-Merlebach a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH