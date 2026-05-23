Tchok Jazz swing Le Champ Commun Augan
Tchok Jazz swing Le Champ Commun Augan samedi 6 juin 2026.
Augan
Tchok Jazz swing
Le Champ Commun 1 rue du Clos Bily Augan Morbihan
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06
fin : 2026-06-06
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Un duo avec un répertoire qui s’étend de la ballade langoureuse à la ritournelle, aux calembours ineptes et aux rythmes frénétiques. Un choc des générations, un choc des univers, un choc des genres, un choc émotionnel, en somme un Duo Tchok. .
Le Champ Commun 1 rue du Clos Bily Augan 56800 Morbihan Bretagne +33 2 97 93 48 51
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English :
L’événement Tchok Jazz swing Augan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par OT MALESTROIT Destination Brocéliande
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