Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

TÉMOIN DE MARIAGE

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 24.5 – 24.5 – 24.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-01-15 20:30:00

fin : 2027-01-15 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-15

Montée en Italie en 2014, sous le titre Il mio testimone di nozze, c’est la première fois que la pièce est créée en France par l’humoriste, chroniqueur et comédien Jean-Luc Lemoine.

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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

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English :

First staged in Italy in 2014 under the title *Il mio testimone di nozze*, this is the first time the play has been staged in France by comedian, columnist, and actor Jean-Luc Lemoine.

L’événement TÉMOIN DE MARIAGE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET