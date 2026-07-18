TÉMOIN DE MARIAGE Canet-en-Roussillon
vendredi 15 janvier 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
TÉMOIN DE MARIAGE
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 24.5 – 24.5 – 24.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-01-15 20:30:00
fin : 2027-01-15 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2027-01-15
Montée en Italie en 2014, sous le titre Il mio testimone di nozze, c’est la première fois que la pièce est créée en France par l’humoriste, chroniqueur et comédien Jean-Luc Lemoine.
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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
First staged in Italy in 2014 under the title *Il mio testimone di nozze*, this is the first time the play has been staged in France by comedian, columnist, and actor Jean-Luc Lemoine.
L’événement TÉMOIN DE MARIAGE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET
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