The Royal Opera Siegfried au cinéma TARBES Tarbes

The Royal Opera Siegfried au cinéma

TARBES Avenue des Forges Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 13 – 13 – 19 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-27 13:30:00

fin : 2026-04-27

Date(s) :

2026-04-27

Séance en Différé

Opéra réalisé par Barrie Kosky

Avec Andreas Schager, Peter Hoare, Christopher Maltman

Durée 5h30

Élevé par un nain sournois et ignorant ses véritables origines, un jeune homme se lance dans un voyage épique. Il se retrouve bientôt face à face avec une épée brisée, un dragon redoutable qui garde un anneau maudit et une Walkyrie plongée, à la suite d’un sort, dans un sommeil profond…

Des moments de pure beauté et de bravoure illuminent le troisième chapitre du cycle de l’Anneau de Wagner, sous l’œil inspiré de Barrie Kosky, après ses spectaculaires L’Or du Rhin (2023) et La Walkyrie (2025).

Andreas Schager, dans ses débuts très attendus au Royal Opera, tient le rôle vedette du héros principal de Siegfried, aux côtés de Christopher Maltman, dans le rôle de l’imposant Voyageur, ainsi que de Peter Hoare, le perfide Mime, et Elisabet Strid, la rayonnante Brünnhilde. Le chef d’orchestre Antonio Pappano met en lumière les tensions latentes et le mysticisme éthéré de la musique dynamique de Wagner.

.

English :

Time-shifted screening

Opera directed by Barrie Kosky

With Andreas Schager, Peter Hoare, Christopher Maltman

Running time: 5h30

Raised by a devious dwarf and unaware of his true origins, a young man embarks on an epic journey. He soon comes face to face with a broken sword, a fearsome dragon guarding a cursed ring and a Valkyrie plunged into a deep sleep by a spell…

Moments of pure beauty and bravery illuminate the third chapter of Wagner?s Ring cycle, under the inspired eye of Barrie Kosky, following his spectacular Rhine Gold (2023) and Valkyrie (2025).

Andreas Schager, in his much-anticipated Royal Opera debut, stars as Siegfried?s main hero, alongside Christopher Maltman as the imposing Traveler, Peter Hoare as the treacherous Mime and Elisabet Strid as the radiant Brünnhilde. Conductor Antonio Pappano brings out the latent tensions and ethereal mysticism of Wagner?s dynamic music.

Further information on the opera Siegfried > See website (Contact block)

