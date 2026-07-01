Thermalire spectacle A pleines bulles Vittel
mercredi 15 juillet 2026 · Vittel
Informations pratiques
Vittel
Thermalire spectacle A pleines bulles
Vittel Vosges
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-07-15 16:30:00
fin : 2026-07-15
Date(s) :
2026-07-15
Par la Cie Panarts. Danse Théâtre et Bulles
Un voyage dans un monde flottant et fluctuant au rythme des bulles
En cas de météo incertaine, rendez-vous sous la galerie thermaleTout public
.
Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 08 98 53 mediatheque@ville-vittel.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
By the Panarts Company. Dance Theater and Bubbles
A journey into a world that floats and ebbs and flows to the rhythm of bubbles
In case of uncertain weather, please gather under the thermal gallery
L’événement Thermalire spectacle A pleines bulles Vittel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE
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