Informations pratiques

Vittel

Thermalire spectacle A pleines bulles

Vittel Vosges

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-07-15 16:30:00

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Par la Cie Panarts. Danse Théâtre et Bulles

Un voyage dans un monde flottant et fluctuant au rythme des bulles

En cas de météo incertaine, rendez-vous sous la galerie thermaleTout public

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Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 08 98 53 mediatheque@ville-vittel.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

By the Panarts Company. Dance Theater and Bubbles

A journey into a world that floats and ebbs and flows to the rhythm of bubbles

In case of uncertain weather, please gather under the thermal gallery

L’événement Thermalire spectacle A pleines bulles Vittel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE