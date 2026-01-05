Titanic Un voyage immersif La Sucrière Lyon 2e Arrondissement
Titanic Un voyage immersif La Sucrière Lyon 2e Arrondissement dimanche 15 novembre 2026.
Titanic Un voyage immersif
La Sucrière 49 50 quai Rambaud Lyon 2e Arrondissement Rhône
Tarif : 16.9 – 16.9 – 16.9 EUR
Sur présentation d’un justificatif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-11-15 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-15
Lancez-vous dans cette expédition unique pour découvrir le Titanic, le plus luxueux paquebot à avoir pris le large.
La Sucrière 49 50 quai Rambaud Lyon 2e Arrondissement 69002 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 78 79 23 61
English : Titanic An immersive voyage
Join us on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to experience Titanic, the most luxurious ship to ever set sail. Featuring numerous artifacts, dramatic room recreations, never-before-seen 3D views, video animations, and cutting-edge technology, Titanic: An Immersive Voyage tells the story of the RMS Titanic like never before.
