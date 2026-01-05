Titanic Un voyage immersif La Sucrière Lyon 2e Arrondissement

Titanic Un voyage immersif

La Sucrière 49 50 quai Rambaud Lyon 2e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 16.9 – 16.9 – 16.9 EUR

Sur présentation d’un justificatif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-11-15 10:00:00

fin : 2026-03-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-11-15

Lancez-vous dans cette expédition unique pour découvrir le Titanic, le plus luxueux paquebot à avoir pris le large.

.

La Sucrière 49 50 quai Rambaud Lyon 2e Arrondissement 69002 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 78 79 23 61

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Titanic An immersive voyage

Join us on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to experience Titanic, the most luxurious ship to ever set sail. Featuring numerous artifacts, dramatic room recreations, never-before-seen 3D views, video animations, and cutting-edge technology, Titanic: An Immersive Voyage tells the story of the RMS Titanic like never before.

L’événement Titanic Un voyage immersif Lyon 2e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2026-01-05 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme