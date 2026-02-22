Tournoi Badminton BCC Salle Léo-Lagrange Parthenay

Tournoi Badminton BCC Salle Léo-Lagrange Parthenay dimanche 19 avril 2026.

Salle Léo-Lagrange 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

1er tournoi de badminton en loisir organisé par le club de Châtillon-sur-Thouet.

Tableau unique bouble mixte

Places limitées date limite pour l’inscription 31 mars   .

bcc79200@gmail.com

