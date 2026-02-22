Tournoi Badminton BCC Salle Léo-Lagrange Parthenay
Tournoi Badminton BCC Salle Léo-Lagrange Parthenay dimanche 19 avril 2026.
Tournoi Badminton BCC
Salle Léo-Lagrange 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-19
fin : 2026-04-19
Date(s) :
2026-04-19
1er tournoi de badminton en loisir organisé par le club de Châtillon-sur-Thouet.
Tableau unique bouble mixte
Places limitées date limite pour l’inscription 31 mars .
Salle Léo-Lagrange 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 83 36 66 93 bcc79200@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Tournoi Badminton BCC
L’événement Tournoi Badminton BCC Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-02-21 par CC Parthenay Gâtine