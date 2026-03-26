TOURNOI DE TENNIS EN DOUBLE RÉSERVE DE LA PIQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon

TOURNOI DE TENNIS EN DOUBLE

RÉSERVE DE LA PIQUE Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-13 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-13

Comme chaque année, le rendez-vous incontournable des passionnés de tennis. Ouvert à tous adultes et enfants.

Tournoi amical sur les terrains en terre battue pour partager de bons moments.

Participation à prévoir .

RÉSERVE DE LA PIQUE Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 03 03

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As every year, the must-attend event for tennis fans. Open to all: adults and children.

L’événement TOURNOI DE TENNIS EN DOUBLE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE