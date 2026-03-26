TOURNOI DE TENNIS EN DOUBLE RÉSERVE DE LA PIQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon
TOURNOI DE TENNIS EN DOUBLE RÉSERVE DE LA PIQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon jeudi 13 août 2026.
TOURNOI DE TENNIS EN DOUBLE
RÉSERVE DE LA PIQUE Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-13 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-16 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-13
Comme chaque année, le rendez-vous incontournable des passionnés de tennis. Ouvert à tous adultes et enfants.
Tournoi amical sur les terrains en terre battue pour partager de bons moments.
Participation à prévoir .
RÉSERVE DE LA PIQUE Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 03 03
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As every year, the must-attend event for tennis fans. Open to all: adults and children.
L’événement TOURNOI DE TENNIS EN DOUBLE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
- MINI GOLF RÉSERVE DE LA PIQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon 4 avril 2026
- SPECTACLE DE THOMAS GT PRINTEMPS DU RIRE THEATRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 4 avril 2026
- CHASSE AUX OEUFS DE PÂQUES PARC THERMAL Bagnères-de-Luchon 5 avril 2026
- VISITE COMMENTÉE LE CIMETIÈRE QUELLE DRÔLE D’IDÉE Cours de la Casseyde Bagnères-de-Luchon 7 avril 2026
- RETRANSMISSION DU BALLET GISELLE Rue du Baron de Lassus Nestier Bagnères-de-Luchon 7 avril 2026