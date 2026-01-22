TOURNOI PIERRE CASTANIER Langogne
TOURNOI PIERRE CASTANIER Langogne samedi 13 juin 2026.
TOURNOI PIERRE CASTANIER
28 Rue du 11 novembre 1918 Langogne Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Le Sporting Club Langonais propose le Tournoi de Foot Pierre Castanier pour clôturer la saison de manière sportive, conviviale et festive.
Tournoi ouvert aux catégories U10-U11 & U12-U13 sur terrain synthétique et sur terrain en herbe.
Buvette et restauration sur place durant tout le wek-end.
Le Sporting Club Langonais propose le Tournoi de Foot Pierre Castanier pour clôturer la saison de manière sportive, conviviale et festive.
Tournoi ouvert aux catégories U10-U11 & U12-U13 sur terrain synthétique et sur terrain en herbe.
Buvette et restauration sur place durant tout le week-end. .
28 Rue du 11 novembre 1918 Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 63 02 51 96 responsablesportif@sporting-club-langogne.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Sporting Club Langonais is offering the Pierre Castanier Football Tournament to bring the season to a close in a sporting, friendly and festive way.
Open to U10-U11 & U12-U13 categories on synthetic and grass pitches.
Refreshments and catering on site throughout the weekend.
L’événement TOURNOI PIERRE CASTANIER Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-01-20 par 48-OT Langogne