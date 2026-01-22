TOURNOI PIERRE CASTANIER

Le Sporting Club Langonais propose le Tournoi de Foot Pierre Castanier pour clôturer la saison de manière sportive, conviviale et festive.

Tournoi ouvert aux catégories U10-U11 & U12-U13 sur terrain synthétique et sur terrain en herbe.

Buvette et restauration sur place durant tout le wek-end.

28 Rue du 11 novembre 1918 Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 63 02 51 96 responsablesportif@sporting-club-langogne.com

English :

The Sporting Club Langonais is offering the Pierre Castanier Football Tournament to bring the season to a close in a sporting, friendly and festive way.

Open to U10-U11 & U12-U13 categories on synthetic and grass pitches.

Refreshments and catering on site throughout the weekend.

L'événement TOURNOI PIERRE CASTANIER Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-01-20