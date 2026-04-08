Prévenchères

TRAIL DE PRÉVENCHÈRES

Prévenchères Lozère

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-26

fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Au coeur des gorges du Chassezac !

VOUS SERONT PROPOSÉS, DEUX PARÇOURS ET UNE MARCHE.

SPORT, NATURE ET CONVIVIALITÉ AU RENDEZ-VOUS !

Le Foyer rural de Prévenchères fait revivre l’évènement au coeur des gorges du Chassezac !

VOUS SERONT PROPOSÉS, DEUX PARÇOURS ET UNE MARCHE.

À L’ASSAUT DU CHASSEZAC

18 KM 840 M D+

DÉPART 8H00

À LA DÉCOUVERTE DE PRÉVENCHÈRES

8 KM 220 M D+

DEPART 08H40

LA MARCHE

Un parcours, pour découvrir et profiter du cadre naturel à son rythme.

8 KM 178 M D+

DEPART 8H40

SPORT, NATURE ET CONVIVIALITÉ AU RENDEZ-VOUS ! .

Prévenchères 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 86 99 17 09

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In the heart of the Chassezac gorges!

TWO TOURS AND A WALK.

SPORT, NATURE AND CONVIVIALITY!

L’événement TRAIL DE PRÉVENCHÈRES Prévenchères a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par 48-OT Mont Lozere