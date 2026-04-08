TRAIL DE PRÉVENCHÈRES Prévenchères
TRAIL DE PRÉVENCHÈRES Prévenchères dimanche 26 juillet 2026.
Prévenchères
TRAIL DE PRÉVENCHÈRES
Prévenchères Lozère
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-26
fin : 2026-07-26
Date(s) :
2026-07-26
Au coeur des gorges du Chassezac !
VOUS SERONT PROPOSÉS, DEUX PARÇOURS ET UNE MARCHE.
SPORT, NATURE ET CONVIVIALITÉ AU RENDEZ-VOUS !
Le Foyer rural de Prévenchères fait revivre l’évènement au coeur des gorges du Chassezac !
VOUS SERONT PROPOSÉS, DEUX PARÇOURS ET UNE MARCHE.
À L’ASSAUT DU CHASSEZAC
18 KM 840 M D+
DÉPART 8H00
À LA DÉCOUVERTE DE PRÉVENCHÈRES
8 KM 220 M D+
DEPART 08H40
LA MARCHE
Un parcours, pour découvrir et profiter du cadre naturel à son rythme.
8 KM 178 M D+
DEPART 8H40
SPORT, NATURE ET CONVIVIALITÉ AU RENDEZ-VOUS ! .
Prévenchères 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 86 99 17 09
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
In the heart of the Chassezac gorges!
TWO TOURS AND A WALK.
SPORT, NATURE AND CONVIVIALITY!
L’événement TRAIL DE PRÉVENCHÈRES Prévenchères a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
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