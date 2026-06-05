Béziers

TRANSFORMATIONS URBAINES DE BÉZIERS AU XIX° SIÈCLE

51 Place Saint-Jacques Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22

fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Au XIXᵉ siècle, la ville de Béziers se transforme. Avec Anaïs Boillat Jacotet, partez sur les traces de cette métamorphose urbaine fascinante.

Avec Anaïs Boillat Jacotet, plongez dans l’histoire des grandes transformations urbaines qui ont façonné la ville que l’on connaît aujourd’hui. Un voyage dans le temps au cœur de Béziers en mutation, à l’occasion des 16e mercredis de l’été. .

51 Place Saint-Jacques Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 82 34 45 55

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : TRANSFORMATIONS URBAINES DE BÉZIERS AU XIX° SIÈCLE

In the 19th century, the city of Béziers was transformed. Join Anaïs Boillat Jacotet on a fascinating journey of urban metamorphosis.

L’événement TRANSFORMATIONS URBAINES DE BÉZIERS AU XIX° SIÈCLE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par 34 ADT34