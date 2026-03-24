TREMPLIN DU FESTIVAL LANGUEDEROCK

29 avenue Saint Saëns Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Assistez au tremplin du festival Languederock avec les groupes: Voices of Hecate, Black Drop, Muttfish, Ashmotheus et Kartage, avec la participation de Brand New Coconut.

Assistez au tremplin du festival Languederock avec les groupes: Voices of Hecate, Black Drop, Muttfish, Ashmotheus et Kartage, avec la participation de Brand New Coconut. .

29 avenue Saint Saëns Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

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English :

Take part in the Languederock festival’s springboard with the following bands: Voices of Hecate, Black Drop, Muttfish, Ashmotheus and Kartage, with Brand New Coconut.

L’événement TREMPLIN DU FESTIVAL LANGUEDEROCK Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-03-22 par 34 ADT34