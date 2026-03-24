TREMPLIN DU FESTIVAL LANGUEDEROCK Béziers
TREMPLIN DU FESTIVAL LANGUEDEROCK Béziers samedi 18 avril 2026.
TREMPLIN DU FESTIVAL LANGUEDEROCK
29 avenue Saint Saëns Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18
fin : 2026-04-18
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Assistez au tremplin du festival Languederock avec les groupes: Voices of Hecate, Black Drop, Muttfish, Ashmotheus et Kartage, avec la participation de Brand New Coconut.
Assistez au tremplin du festival Languederock avec les groupes: Voices of Hecate, Black Drop, Muttfish, Ashmotheus et Kartage, avec la participation de Brand New Coconut. .
29 avenue Saint Saëns Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Take part in the Languederock festival’s springboard with the following bands: Voices of Hecate, Black Drop, Muttfish, Ashmotheus and Kartage, with Brand New Coconut.
L’événement TREMPLIN DU FESTIVAL LANGUEDEROCK Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-03-22 par 34 ADT34