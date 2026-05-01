Troc’Plantes Saché
Troc’Plantes Saché vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Saché
Troc’Plantes
Place Alexander Calder Saché Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-08 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-08
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
TROC’PLANTES
le vendredi 8 mai à 17h sur la Commune De Saché
OUVERT À TOUS !L’ AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) Saché de légumes vous invite
à la 4ème édition de son TROC’PLANTES
Venez échanger plants, boutures, semis, graines …
TROC’PLANTES
le vendredi 8 mai à 17h sur la Commune De Saché
OUVERT À TOUS !L’ AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) Saché de légumes vous invite
à la 4ème édition de son TROC’PLANTES
Venez échanger plants, boutures, semis, graines … .
Place Alexander Calder Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 75 44 15 41 amap.sache@yahoo.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
? TROC’PLANTES ?
? Friday May 16th at 7pm ? in the Commune De Saché
The Saché AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) of vegetables invites you to its
to the 3rd edition of its TROC’PLANTES
Come and exchange plants, cuttings, seedlings, seeds…
L’événement Troc’Plantes Saché a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme
À voir aussi à Saché (Indre-et-Loire)
- Visite guidée 1h avec Balzac Saché 9 mai 2026
- Visite d’une exploitation productrice d’osier la pèlerie Saché 13 mai 2026
- JOURNEE DE LA NATURE Saché 6 juin 2026
- Randonnée gourmande Saché 6 juin 2026
- Visite d’une exploitation productrice d’osier l’entretien Saché 17 juin 2026