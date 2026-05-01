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Troc’Plantes Saché

Troc’Plantes Saché

Troc’Plantes Saché vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Adresse : Place Alexander Calder

Ville : 37190 Saché

Département : Indre-et-Loire

Début : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif :

Saché

Troc’Plantes

Place Alexander Calder Saché Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-08 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :
2026-05-08

TROC’PLANTES
le vendredi 8 mai à 17h sur la Commune De Saché
OUVERT À TOUS !L’ AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) Saché de légumes vous invite
à la 4ème édition de son TROC’PLANTES
Venez échanger plants, boutures, semis, graines …
TROC’PLANTES
le vendredi 8 mai à 17h sur la Commune De Saché
OUVERT À TOUS !L’ AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) Saché de légumes vous invite
à la 4ème édition de son TROC’PLANTES
Venez échanger plants, boutures, semis, graines …   .

Place Alexander Calder Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 75 44 15 41  amap.sache@yahoo.com

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English :

? TROC’PLANTES ?
? Friday May 16th at 7pm ? in the Commune De Saché
The Saché AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) of vegetables invites you to its
to the 3rd edition of its TROC’PLANTES
Come and exchange plants, cuttings, seedlings, seeds…

L’événement Troc’Plantes Saché a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme

À voir aussi à Saché (Indre-et-Loire)