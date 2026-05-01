Saché

Troc’Plantes

Place Alexander Calder Saché Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-05-08 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

TROC’PLANTES

le vendredi 8 mai à 17h sur la Commune De Saché

OUVERT À TOUS !L’ AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) Saché de légumes vous invite

à la 4ème édition de son TROC’PLANTES

Venez échanger plants, boutures, semis, graines …

TROC’PLANTES

le vendredi 8 mai à 17h sur la Commune De Saché

OUVERT À TOUS !L’ AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) Saché de légumes vous invite

à la 4ème édition de son TROC’PLANTES

Venez échanger plants, boutures, semis, graines … .

Place Alexander Calder Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 75 44 15 41 amap.sache@yahoo.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

? TROC’PLANTES ?

? Friday May 16th at 7pm ? in the Commune De Saché

The Saché AMAP (Association pour le Maintien de l’Agriculture Paysanne) of vegetables invites you to its

to the 3rd edition of its TROC’PLANTES

Come and exchange plants, cuttings, seedlings, seeds…

L’événement Troc’Plantes Saché a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme