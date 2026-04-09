Athée-sur-Cher

Un été à Nitray Inauguration

Athée-sur-Cher Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 11:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Pique Nique d’inauguration d’un été à Nitray le samedi 30 mai 2026 de 11h à 14h, temps convivial ouvert à tous.

Pique Nique d’inauguration d’un été à Nitray le samedi 30 mai 2026 de 11h à 14h, temps convivial ouvert à tous. .

Athée-sur-Cher 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 57 93 00 contact@autourdechenonceaux.fr

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English :

Inaugural picnic for a summer in Nitray on Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 11am to 2pm, a convivial event open to all.

L’événement Un été à Nitray Inauguration Athée-sur-Cher a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER