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Un été à Nitray Inauguration Athée-sur-Cher

Un été à Nitray Inauguration Athée-sur-Cher

Un été à Nitray Inauguration Athée-sur-Cher samedi 30 mai 2026.

Ville : 37270 Athée-sur-Cher

Département : Indre-et-Loire

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Heure de début : 11:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Athée-sur-Cher

Un été à Nitray Inauguration

Athée-sur-Cher Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 11:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 14:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Pique Nique d’inauguration d’un été à Nitray le samedi 30 mai 2026 de 11h à 14h, temps convivial ouvert à tous.
Pique Nique d’inauguration d’un été à Nitray le samedi 30 mai 2026 de 11h à 14h, temps convivial ouvert à tous.   .

Athée-sur-Cher 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 57 93 00  contact@autourdechenonceaux.fr

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English :

Inaugural picnic for a summer in Nitray on Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 11am to 2pm, a convivial event open to all.

L’événement Un été à Nitray Inauguration Athée-sur-Cher a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER

À voir aussi à Athée-sur-Cher (Indre-et-Loire)