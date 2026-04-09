Un été à Nitray Inauguration Athée-sur-Cher
Un été à Nitray Inauguration Athée-sur-Cher samedi 30 mai 2026.
Athée-sur-Cher
Un été à Nitray Inauguration
Athée-sur-Cher Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 11:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Pique Nique d’inauguration d’un été à Nitray le samedi 30 mai 2026 de 11h à 14h, temps convivial ouvert à tous.
Pique Nique d’inauguration d’un été à Nitray le samedi 30 mai 2026 de 11h à 14h, temps convivial ouvert à tous. .
Athée-sur-Cher 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 57 93 00 contact@autourdechenonceaux.fr
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English :
Inaugural picnic for a summer in Nitray on Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 11am to 2pm, a convivial event open to all.
L’événement Un été à Nitray Inauguration Athée-sur-Cher a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER
À voir aussi à Athée-sur-Cher (Indre-et-Loire)
- Un été à Nitray Athée-sur-Cher de 1870 à 1945 Athée-sur-Cher 25 avril 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, Athée-sur-Cher, Athée-sur-Cher 1 mai 2026
- Athée sur Cher Sentier d’Interprétation Athée-sur-Cher Indre-et-Loire 1 mai 2026
- Diffusion du film Les Suppliques Athée-sur-Cher 9 mai 2026
- Un été à Nitray Athée-sur-Cher sous l’occupation Athée-sur-Cher 30 mai 2026