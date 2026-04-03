UN ÉTÉ AVEC LE PARC SCRABBLE ARCHITECTURAL DE ST JULIEN DU TOURNEL Mont Lozère et Goulet
UN ÉTÉ AVEC LE PARC SCRABBLE ARCHITECTURAL DE ST JULIEN DU TOURNEL Mont Lozère et Goulet vendredi 7 août 2026.
Mont Lozère et Goulet
UN ÉTÉ AVEC LE PARC SCRABBLE ARCHITECTURAL DE ST JULIEN DU TOURNEL
Parking du château Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07
fin : 2026-08-07
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Accolade, cul de four, opus spicatum. Venez découvrir le vocabulaire architectural militaire et plonger dans la vie du hameau et du château du Tournel.
Prévoir eau, casquette et bonnes chaussures
Rdv Parking du château du Tournel 19h30 Prévoir 1h
Tout public, enfants à partir de 12 ans
Animation gratuite
Informations et réservation OT Mont Lozère, bureau de BAGNOLS LES BAINS 04 66 47 61 13
Accolade, cul de four, opus spicatum. Venez découvrir le vocabulaire architectural militaire et plonger dans la vie du hameau et du château du Tournel.
Prévoir eau, casquette et bonnes chaussures
Rdv Parking du château du Tournel 19h30 Prévoir 1h
Tout public, enfants à partir de 12 ans
Animation gratuite
Informations et réservation OT Mont Lozère, bureau de BAGNOLS LES BAINS 04 66 47 61 13 .
Parking du château Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 47 61 13
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Accolade, cul de four, opus spicatum. Come and discover the military architectural vocabulary and immerse yourself in the life of the hamlet and château du Tournel.
Bring water, a cap and good shoes
Rdv Parking du château du Tournel 7:30 pm Allow 1h
Open to all, children aged 12 and over
Free event
Information and booking OT Mont Lozère, BAGNOLS LES BAINS office 04 66 47 61 13
L’événement UN ÉTÉ AVEC LE PARC SCRABBLE ARCHITECTURAL DE ST JULIEN DU TOURNEL Mont Lozère et Goulet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
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