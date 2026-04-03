Mont Lozère et Goulet

UN ÉTÉ AVEC LE PARC SCRABBLE ARCHITECTURAL DE ST JULIEN DU TOURNEL

Parking du château Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07

fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Accolade, cul de four, opus spicatum. Venez découvrir le vocabulaire architectural militaire et plonger dans la vie du hameau et du château du Tournel.

Prévoir eau, casquette et bonnes chaussures

Rdv Parking du château du Tournel 19h30 Prévoir 1h

Tout public, enfants à partir de 12 ans

Animation gratuite

Informations et réservation OT Mont Lozère, bureau de BAGNOLS LES BAINS 04 66 47 61 13

Accolade, cul de four, opus spicatum. Venez découvrir le vocabulaire architectural militaire et plonger dans la vie du hameau et du château du Tournel.

Prévoir eau, casquette et bonnes chaussures

Rdv Parking du château du Tournel 19h30 Prévoir 1h

Tout public, enfants à partir de 12 ans

Animation gratuite

Informations et réservation OT Mont Lozère, bureau de BAGNOLS LES BAINS 04 66 47 61 13 .

Parking du château Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 47 61 13

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Accolade, cul de four, opus spicatum. Come and discover the military architectural vocabulary and immerse yourself in the life of the hamlet and château du Tournel.

Bring water, a cap and good shoes

Rdv Parking du château du Tournel 7:30 pm Allow 1h

Open to all, children aged 12 and over

Free event

Information and booking OT Mont Lozère, BAGNOLS LES BAINS office 04 66 47 61 13

L’événement UN ÉTÉ AVEC LE PARC SCRABBLE ARCHITECTURAL DE ST JULIEN DU TOURNEL Mont Lozère et Goulet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par 48-OT Mont Lozere