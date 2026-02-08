V.I.B. Very Important Baby Tourcoing

V.I.B. Very Important Baby Tourcoing jeudi 7 mai 2026.

V.I.B. Very Important Baby

26 rue Famelart Tourcoing Nord

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-07 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-07 11:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-07

  .

26 rue Famelart Tourcoing 59200 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 59 63 42 50  mediatheque@ville-tourcoing.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement V.I.B. Very Important Baby Tourcoing a été mis à jour le 2026-02-08 par Hauts-de-France Tourisme