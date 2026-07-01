VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER… SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet

Informations pratiques

Aspet

VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER…

SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Rue Armand Latour Aspet Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Vernissage et soirée autour de la laine avec l’artiste et l’invitée Laura Bec actrice et travailleuse à la filature de Niaux en Ariège pour une rencontre autour du processus de transformation de la laine brute.

À 20H Aurélia Guy et Laurent Paris (percussions) invite le public à découvrir Dralhas une performance visuelle et percussive, le feutrage comme chorégraphie du geste où la partition dialogue entre matière, mouvement et son. .

SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Rue Armand Latour Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39

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English :

Opening reception and an evening focused on wool with the artist and guest Laura Bec—an actress and worker at the Niaux spinning mill in Ariège—for a discussion on the process of transforming raw wool.

L’événement VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER… Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE