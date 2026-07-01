UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Aspet

VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER… SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet

vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · SALLE D'EXPOSITION DE L'OFFICE DE TOURISME · Aspet

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Heure de début
18:30:00
Lieu
SALLE D'EXPOSITION DE L'OFFICE DE TOURISME
Adresse
Rue Armand Latour
Ville
31160 Aspet
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Aspet

VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER…

SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Rue Armand Latour Aspet Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

Vernissage et soirée autour de la laine avec l’artiste et l’invitée Laura Bec actrice et travailleuse à la filature de Niaux en Ariège pour une rencontre autour du processus de transformation de la laine brute.
À 20H Aurélia Guy et Laurent Paris (percussions) invite le public à découvrir Dralhas une performance visuelle et percussive, le feutrage comme chorégraphie du geste où la partition dialogue entre matière, mouvement et son.   .

SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Rue Armand Latour Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Opening reception and an evening focused on wool with the artist and guest Laura Bec—an actress and worker at the Niaux spinning mill in Ariège—for a discussion on the process of transforming raw wool.

L’événement VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER… Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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