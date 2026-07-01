VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER… SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet
vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · SALLE D'EXPOSITION DE L'OFFICE DE TOURISME · Aspet
Informations pratiques
Aspet
VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER…
SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Rue Armand Latour Aspet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-24
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
Vernissage et soirée autour de la laine avec l’artiste et l’invitée Laura Bec actrice et travailleuse à la filature de Niaux en Ariège pour une rencontre autour du processus de transformation de la laine brute.
À 20H Aurélia Guy et Laurent Paris (percussions) invite le public à découvrir Dralhas une performance visuelle et percussive, le feutrage comme chorégraphie du geste où la partition dialogue entre matière, mouvement et son. .
SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Rue Armand Latour Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39
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English :
Opening reception and an evening focused on wool with the artist and guest Laura Bec—an actress and worker at the Niaux spinning mill in Ariège—for a discussion on the process of transforming raw wool.
L’événement VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION TRACER LES PARCOURS, SAVOIR SE PLACER… Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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