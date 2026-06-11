Village gonflable Livarot Place Georges Bisson Livarot-Pays-d’Auge

Livarot-Pays-d’Auge

Village gonflable Livarot

Place Georges Bisson Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-18 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Village gonflable (partenariat SchatziPark et municipalité) place Georges Bisson les samedi 18 et dimanche 19 juillet de 10h00 à 18h00.

Village gonflable (partenariat SchatziPark et municipalité) place Georges Bisson les samedi 18 et dimanche 19 juillet de 10h00 à 18h00. .

Place Georges Bisson Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie +33 000000000

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Village gonflable Livarot

Inflatable village (partnership between SchatziPark and the municipality) at Place Georges Bisson on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

L’événement Village gonflable Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par OT Lisieux Normandie Tourisme