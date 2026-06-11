Village gonflable Livarot Place Georges Bisson Livarot-Pays-d’Auge
Village gonflable Livarot Place Georges Bisson Livarot-Pays-d’Auge samedi 18 juillet 2026.
Livarot-Pays-d’Auge
Village gonflable Livarot
Place Georges Bisson Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-18 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-19 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
Village gonflable (partenariat SchatziPark et municipalité) place Georges Bisson les samedi 18 et dimanche 19 juillet de 10h00 à 18h00.
Village gonflable (partenariat SchatziPark et municipalité) place Georges Bisson les samedi 18 et dimanche 19 juillet de 10h00 à 18h00. .
Place Georges Bisson Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie +33 000000000
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Village gonflable Livarot
Inflatable village (partnership between SchatziPark and the municipality) at Place Georges Bisson on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.
L’événement Village gonflable Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par OT Lisieux Normandie Tourisme
À voir aussi à Livarot-Pays-d'Auge (Calvados)
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- Show burlesque et pompom girls Cinéma Le Parc de Livarot Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 20 juin 2026
- Critérium Livarot Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 26 juin 2026
- Initiation à la danse traditionnelle tahitienne Livarot Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 28 juin 2026