Informations pratiques

Le Boulou

*VISITE DÉGUSTATION AU BOULOU

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-10 16:30:00

fin : 2026-09-10

Date(s) :

2026-09-10

VISITE GUIDÉE

Que diriez-vous de partir à la découverte du patrimoine historique et de terminer par une dégustation de produits locaux ? C’est que l’on vous propose lors de cette visite guidée mêlant le riche patrimoine historique du centre du Boulou et les produits charcutiers préparés par la Maison Lambert.

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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

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English :

GUIDED TOUR

How about setting out to explore the area’s historical heritage and ending with a tasting of local products? That’s exactly what we’re offering on this guided tour, which combines the rich historical heritage of downtown Le Boulou with the charcuterie products prepared by Maison Lambert.

L’événement *VISITE DÉGUSTATION AU BOULOU Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME